BPL: Blue Hills closed after potential COVID-related exposure

Power company assures no infected person, to its knowledge, has entered its premises

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A “small number” of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) workers at the Peter I Bethel Building on Blue Hill Road had a potential exposure to someone who had been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient.

In a statement, the power provider said it immediately closed the location out of an abundance of caution.

“Once administration became aware of the potential exposure, we acted out of an abundance of caution to ensure the continued safety of staff and customers,” BPL said.

“The building was immediately closed.

“The staff potentially exposed were sent home under strict instructions to ensure they followed the recommended anti-infection protocols.

“We brought in a professional cleaning company to do a deep cleaning and fumigation of the building overnight.”

BPL added: “To that end, we would like to state unequivocally that at no point as far as we are aware has a person infected with the COVID19 virus accessed our premises.”

According to BPL, the Blue Hill Road location will reopen for payment on Wednesdays only during normal business hours.

The power company assured customers that it remains vigilant during this national crisis and considers the health and safety of its employees and customers a top priority.

BPL asked customers who wish to contact the company to call 225-5275.

Its offices at Blue Hill and the Mall at Marathon remain open to accept payments.

BPL is also offering a COVID-19 relief program, which can be applied for via the company’s website or emailed, using covid19@bplco.com

“We reiterate, as we have requested, please do not come in and do not send a representative either,” BPL said.

“This process can and should be conducted entirely electronically.

“As we have also reiterated previously, BPL encourages customers to observe the social distancing and shelter in place orders issued by the Government of The Bahamas.

“We urge our customers to pay their bills, and to do so electronically through our website (www.bplco.com); through the private commercial banks online bill payment mechanisms or using the telephone 302-1130 through 302-1142.”

As of today, there were 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.