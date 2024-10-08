BPL appoints first woman CEO

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Toni Seymour has been announced as the new CEO of Bahamas Power & Light (BPL); she is the first woman to lead the power generation company.

BPL Board of Directors revealed, via an internal memo issued on Monday October 7, 2024, that Shevron Cambridge, after having served two years as the CEO of BPL, stepped down from his post.

BPL executives did not provide any additional details concerning Cambridge’s departure from his post.

Seymour’s appointment comes at a pivotal period for BPL as the Davis administration has inked a 25-year contract with Pike, a power generation company based in North America, to assist with the modernization and overall efficiency at BPL.