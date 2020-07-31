BPL announces controlled shutdown of high-risk NP areas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light has advised it will shut off power to high-risk areas in the New Providence grid at 8pm this evening.

In a statement, the company said the controlled shutdown will only become necessary if Hurricane Isaias maintains current conditions and New Providence sees sustained winds of 40 mph.

“Should it prove necessary and storm conditions deteriorate, a second controlled shutdown will be executed, targeting flood-prone areas,” the statement read.

“Once power is cut, it will remain off until it is safe to reenergize. BPL is acting per its approved Hurricane Plan, and wishes to advise customers that regular updates will be issued via social media and regular news outlets in order to keep customers abreast of the latest developments.

“Customers affected by the 8pm controlled shutdown – should it prove necessary – will be those in areas where there is a high risk to the overhead infrastructure once sustained winds reach 40mph. Our plan calls for these areas to be shut down at any significant weather event due to high risk concerns to health and safety of customers and workers, and access to site.

It continued: “Should storm conditions force a second round of controlled shutdowns in New Providence, that will affect customers in the flood-prone areas of Pinewood, Marshall Road, Yamacraw Shores, Winton Highway/Culbert’s Hill, Winton – Twynam, Nassau East North and South, Perpall Tract/Vista Marina/St. Alban’s Drive, Downtown (Bay Street) and Nassau Village.”

BPL said power will be restored to these areas once it is safe to do so, typically once winds die down to below 40mph.

BPL also confirmed that controlled shutdowns were executed on Mayaguana at 12.15am and Inagua at 5am as those islands were among the first to experience the effects of Isaias.

Power was restored in Inagua at 10AM, according to the statement.