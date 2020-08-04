BPL: 97 percent of NP customers restored

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) chairman Dr Donovan Moxey said yesterday that the company had restored electricity to 95-97 percent of its customers on New Providence, although there are “small pockets” that sustained extensive damage as a result of Hurricane Isaias.

In a later statement, BPL advised the impact of vegetation on power lines has been a significant factor affecting the recovery process.

“We are working hard to get everyone back on as soon as possible,” Moxey told Eyewitness News.

“I would say we have probably restored 95-97 percent of our customers but there are certain pockets that still have outages because they have extensive damages. Teams have been going in and repairing these small pockets.”

Moxey noted that while the company has made significant investments toward improving its generation capacity woes, it remains challenged on the transmission and distribution side.

“When you look at these systems and components specific to the transformers, relays and other components, many of these components haven’t been updated, years,” he said.

“That’s what we are working on now. We are repairing a number of older components damaged by the storm. Those are things where investment is required. Until we can, we have to do everything we can to keep the infrastructure we have running.”

Moxey noted that a significant upgrade to the transmission and distribution system would require tens of millions of dollars.

“That’s one of the reasons why we did the rate reduction bond. It requires investment,” he said.

“If we tried to do that organically it would take a very long time. That is one of the key reasons why we did the rate reduction bond and that is something that we hope to have done by the end of the year.”