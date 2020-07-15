BPL spends $30 mil. on Abaco restoration

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just over $30 million has been spent to-date on Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) restoration works, company executives revealed yesterday.

Ian Pratt, BPL chief operations officer during a Zoom press conference yesterday noted that most ‘extreme’ damage to BPL’s infrastructure was sustained in Central Abaco.

According to Pratt, more than 1,600 poles had to be replaced and over 1.35 million feet of overhead wires restored.

He noted that ‘critical infrastructure’ such as the hospital, the water and sewerage plant and the airport were restored in early December 2019.

“To date we would have spent over $30 million on restoration efforts. In terms of customers reconnected so far over 3,000 meters have been returned to service,” said Pratt.

“At present work continues in Murphy Town, Dundas Town, Treasure Cay, Pelican Shores and Little Orchid in the Marsh Harbour area. We expect quite a number of these areas to be back in service within the next week or two.”

Pratt noted temporary generation has been introduced in the Abaco cays, adding a number of sub-sea cables have been damaged and need to be replaced entirely.