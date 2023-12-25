Boxing Day Junkanoo parade postponed

Parade will now start at 10 pm on December 26

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade has been postponed due to weather concerns, according to the Junkanoo Corporation of The Bahamas (JCNP).

In a statement released on the matter, the JCNP said, “We wish to advise the general public that due to inclement weather conditions, tonight’s parade will be postponed until tomorrow, Tuesday, December 26th at 10 PM. We understand that many of you were looking forward to this parade, but the safety of all

participants and spectators is our top priority. The decision to postpone has been made to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

The JCNP added, “We want to reassure you that all tickets for tonight’s parade will be honored for tomorrow’s rescheduled parade. There is no need to exchange or purchase new tickets. Simply hold onto your current tickets, and they will grant you entry to tomorrow’s parade at 10 pm. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this change, but we appreciate your understanding in this matter. We believe it is important to prioritize the safety of our community and provide a memorable experience for all attendees.”

As word spread on social media, dozens of Eyewitness News’ followers expressed dismay over the news.

“Why start so late and the next day is a work day for many wow,” wrote one commenter on Eyewitness News’ Facebook page.

On Twitter, many asked if Wednesday, December 27, would be named a holiday due to the inconvenience.