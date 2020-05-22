Bowe: ‘Tremendous’ wealth in country can overcome COVID-19 ‘dark cloud’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While COVID-19 may hover like a dark cloud over the country’s economic prospects, a well-known accountant and banker yesterday said there is a tremendous amount of wealth being accumulated in the country.

Gowon Bowe told participants at Eleuthera Business Outlook, “we need to spur investment in ourselves”.

Bowe suggested that Bahamians must adopt the ‘asue mentality’ and pool their resources.

He also noted that government must create the environment so that persons with the resources to invest can readily do so.

“While persons at this time are seeing the dark clouds there is a tremendous amount of wealth being accumulated in The Bahamas,” said Bowe.

“We need to spur investment in ourselves. With the asue our forefathers would work together. It was a mindset. There was the element of trust, that persons would contribute to the end and pool resources to do things. We need to take that on and put it on steroids. How do we get the persons with money now to pool resources?”

Bowe said: “We need to create the mentality and understanding that collective investment is how things are achieved.”

According to Bowe, government also has a role to play in instilling confidence in the domestic landscape.

“The government has a role to play in instilling confidence by making it an incentive for Bahamians to invest in The Bahamas,” he added.