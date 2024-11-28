Boundaries Commission to begin preparing for the next general election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Boundaries Commission of the Bahamas is expected to begin its work in preparation for the next general election on December 11,2024.

Prime Minister Philip Davis made the announcement in parliament Wednesday morning.

Committee members include : Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville, Deputy Free National Movement Leader Shanendon Cartwright and Justice Gregory Hilton.

The Boundaries Commission conducts a review of the electoral boundaries every 5 years and makes recommendations to ensure that there is parity of numbers in each constituency.

The 2021 report found that three constituencies have over 6 thousand registered voters, whilst five have under 5,000. The Commission suggested that each constituency have around 5,000 voters with a margin of 500.