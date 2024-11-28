Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Boundaries Commission to begin preparing for the next general election

0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Boundaries Commission of the Bahamas is expected to begin its work in preparation for the next general election on December 11,2024.

Prime Minister Philip Davis made the announcement in parliament Wednesday morning.

Committee members include : Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville, Deputy Free National Movement Leader Shanendon Cartwright and Justice Gregory Hilton.

The Boundaries Commission conducts a review of the electoral boundaries every 5 years and makes recommendations to ensure that there is parity of numbers in each constituency.

The 2021 report found that three constituencies have over 6 thousand registered voters, whilst five have under 5,000. The Commission suggested that each constituency have around 5,000 voters with a margin of 500.

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

  • No change (63%)
  • I'm less likely to fly (32%)
  • I'm more likely to fly (5%)
Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

  • No change (63%)
  • I'm less likely to fly (32%)
  • I'm more likely to fly (5%)
Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture