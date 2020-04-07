Bottle water sales slow down but ‘just slightly’

Aquapure: “We’ve never experienced anything like this.”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local bottled water manufacturer said yesterday that the demand for bottled water has slowed ‘just slightly’ after a “hectic month”.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, bottled water manufacturers have seen panic buying in recent weeks as consumers stock up on water.

Geoffrey Knowles, Aquapure’s managing director said: “It’s slowed down ever so slightly and I mean slightly. It was crazy that first week or so. We are still above normal but it has slowed some. I wouldn’t say it has plateaued. We still have lines but not nearly as long as it used to be”

As to how the COVID-19 Emergency Order has impacted operations, Knowles said, “In order to comply with the first curfew we had to cut our work hours from 7am to 7pm. That cost us three hours a day. While it has slowed our production we are managing to keep up.

“We don’t’ have all the bottle sizes we need but the most popular ones we have been able to keep up with. It’s been a hectic month. With the hurricanes we get something like this going on for maybe five days but this has been going on for three weeks. We have never experienced anything like this.”

Knowles said that 20 employees have been furloughed but noted that they are still being paid.