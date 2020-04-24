Bon Vivants sets the bar with intl. award nomination

Bahamian bar nominated for prestigious international award

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Social hotspot Bon Vivants has been nominated for a top international award.

The stylish and distinctive cocktail lounge was one of 10 bars shortlisted to be named Best New International Cocktail Bars in the Latin America and the Caribbean by the Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards.

Co-Owner Kyle Jones said: “Being recognized by the Spirited Awards is a huge honor and incredibly humbling! I am so proud of our team, their hard work and dedication to the craft speaks volumes.”

“Their love and passion for what they do is evident in the quality of beverages they put in front of each and every person that walks through our doors. With everything that is going on in the world right now, this bright spot of good news was surely welcome. We are looking forward to the day when we can re- open to serve Bahamians and visitors once again!”

Since its establishment in 2007 by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, the Spirited Awards has grown to become one of the most prestigious and sought-after honours in the hospitality industry.

The award is granted by a panel of renowned mixologists, bar owners, educators, and writers from across the globe. These judges review thousands of nominations provided by the public and, using their extensive and diverse industry experience, determine the top contenders.

There were more than 5,000 nominees across the entire globe this year, with 44 bars shortlisted to win this particular award.

Shortlisted regional honorees were published April 14th, and the category winners will be announced at the 14th Annual Spirited Awards set for July 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.