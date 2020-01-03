Bodies of missing Andros fishermen found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The bodies of two missing Andros fisherman have reportedly been found in waters off a nearby cay.

Harold Fitzgerald and Tenille Russell were last seen on Christmas Day, when they departed Lowe Sound in a 25-foot white open hull Mako boat sometime around 8am.

The men were reportedly headed for the Northwest Channel.

Last night, Fitzgerald’s stepdaughter Vanessa Jones said police contacted the family after the boat was found submerged by divers fishing for conch and crawfish.

“They found their bodies (yesterday), but we are still waiting on police to go and retrieve the bodies,” said Jones, 38.

“The bodies are still underwater because tide is very low so they won’t be able to get to them (yesterday).”

Jones said their purported deaths have a double impact as Russell is her maternal cousin.

She explained the two families were closely-knit, adding her mother was a “praying woman” despite her grief.

Jones said Fitzgerald, 49, was an assistant pastor at Mount Freedom Baptist Church, in Lowe Sound.

He was reportedly on track to be ordained as its pastor.