Boat collision victim identified, woman remains missing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man whose body was found on Turtle Rock after a boat he and three other passengers were on board struck an objected in the area on Thursday has been identified as 30-year-old Javier Marcos Perez.

Perez, a resident of Miami Florida, and another female passenger, who remains missing, were catapulted into the air during the collision.

Superintendent Terecita Pinder said yesterday the search for the woman, whose identity has not been released, was ongoing.

According to police, a boater made a distress call to the Alice Town Police Station shortly before midnight and gave his position as Turtle Rock, two nautical miles from Bimini.

When responding officers arrived at the coordinates provided, the officers found a 32-foot everglades boat with two occupants on board.

Police said the boat captain, his female companion, along with another couple departed Luna Beach and were en route to Honeymoon Harbour, however, a short time later the boat struck an object.

Perez and a woman fell overboard.

The captain and his companion, both of whom sustained injuries, were transported to the Bimini Clinic for medical assistance before being airlifted to Florida.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the United States Coast Guard conducted a search of the area and found Perez’ body with severe injuries.