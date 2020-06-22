BNT: North Andros proposals pose significant impact to national parks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has raised concerns over three unofficial and incomplete development proposals in North Andros.

BNT Executive Director Eric Carey underscored the proposals for aragonite mining and commercial development pose significant impact to the environment, including five of six protected national parks on the island.

“Along with encroachment on protected areas, they pose a significant impact to the environment surrounding them,” Carey added.

“Joulter Cays is a critical habitat for endangered seabirds, such as the Piping Plover, and other native species. It also plays a significant role in the livelihoods of Androsian people whose eco-tourism businesses rely on bonefish flats for recreation.”

Carey said: “Marine animals are supported by the coral reefs of North and South Marine Parks to replenish populations vital to sustainable fisheries. Other food-sources like land crabs in Crab Replenishment Reserve are at risk too.”

The proposed multi-million dollar project that would require aragonite mining in Morgan’s Bluff has already been opposed by some Androsians and environmentalists.

According to the document submitted last September, the North Andros Green Free Trade Zone project would be modeled after the 1955 Hawksbill Creek Agreement – which gives the Grand Bahama Port Authority responsible for the development, administration, and management in the Port Area.

The project proposes the development of an air-sea manufacturing/commercial park; a 10,000-foot international runway and terminal, with police, customs, emergency services, and immigration; and a deep water international port, also with law enforcement.

It would also include a medical research center with a clinic; an eco-tourism destination including cruise ship berths, hotel, village, restaurants, beach; and an Economic Center with retail, commercial and residential lots.

However, a critical part of the project would include the processing and manufacturing of limestone from the development and aragonite harvesting from the Joulter Cays Sand Bank area.

In today’s statement, the BNT maintained broad scale exploitation of aragonite and sand is not renewable in our lifetime and therefore should not be considered sustainable.

The organization pointed to statements made by Environment and Housing minister Romuald Ferreira during the recent budget debate last week, and supported his position regarding the sustainability of aragonite replenishment.

“BNT has formally communicated its concern to The Bahamas Investment Authority, with copy to the Ministry of Environment and Housing, and The Bahamas Environment Science and Technology (BEST) Commission,” read a press statement issued today.

“As the defender of national parks, The BNT would like the public to be reminded of the environmental and economic importance of protected areas, which the island of Andros has six. Five protected areas in North Andros are included in the mapping of several proposals, which cover large areas of land and sea, including: Blue Holes National Park, Crab Replenishment Reserve, Joulter Cays National Park, and North and South Marine Parks, essential to healthy oceans.”

The statement continued: “Requested copies of the proposals have been submitted by the BNT to the attention of The Bahamas Investment Authority at The Office of The Prime Minister. BNT wrote to be involved in an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), if plans are considered further. Informed comments can be made on the specifics of these developments once The BNT is able to review the formal project documents and relevant EIAs.

“These topics underscore the importance of having national parks and marine protected areas. National parks protect environments in all corners of the archipelago. The BNT helps protect biodiversity that are essential to our Bahamian way of life,” it added.