BNATUC confirms it will not participate in mass sick-out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) and the Bahamas National Alliance of Trade Union Congress (BNATUC), Belinda Wilson has confirmed that members of both unions will not participate in any industrial action which is set to take place today and tomorrow; her assertion came on the heels of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) confirming that its affiliates will engage in industrial action over a number of outstanding issues that have allegedly not been addressed by government.

Wilson warned, that even though her umbrella union’s affiliates will not participate in the planned industrial action, Prime Minister Philip Davis, Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna- Martin and Minister of Labour and the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle “should not to get too comfortable because the union has several outstanding issues that need to be addressed.”

Wilson is the third union head to clarify that her union and its affiliates will not participate in the impending industrial action.

“Members of the Bahamas Union of Teachers from Grand Bahama to Inagua will be reporting to schools as usual from 8:45am to 3:15 pm. With that said, I anticipate that there will be little to no disruptions to the operations of the 171 public schools in The Bahamas tomorrow or Tuesday, January 14th, 2025,” Wilson said in a voice memo to union members.

Wilson as head of the BNATUC also oversees the Bahamas Public Service Union led by President Kimsley Ferguson, and the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union led by President Darrin Woods, both of which she indicated will also not participate in the impending action.

While Wilson said that Prime Minister Davis could, “breathe easy tonight,” she insisted that time is running out for government to address the myriad of issues still plaguing the unions she represents.

“I want to place you Mr. Prime Minister Philip Davis the Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin and the Minister of Labour and the Public Service Pia Glover Rolle on notice that the patience of the affiliates of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress is running out. Tick tock tick tock tick tock.”

According to Wilson, outstanding issues include: 26 unanswered questions and proper consultation on the proposed biweekly salary payments, unresolved issues with a memo from Financial Secretary Simon Wilson that reportedly prohibits the approval of salary adjustments or promotions for periods greater than five years, increments, salary increases, reemployment letters for expat teachers, confirmation letters, back pay, rental allowances and other issues totaling some 405 concerns.

“So Mister Prime Minister the honourable Philip Davis, Madam Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Madam Minister of Labour and the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle, don’t celebrate too soon because this olive branch by the Bahamas National Alliance of Trade Union Congress may be short-lived as we await a resolution to all of these outstanding matters.”

“A word to the wise is sufficient,” she cautioned.