BLTA announces membership fee increases for 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) President Perry Newton recently announced fee increases for adult and child membership for the upcoming year as the organization seeks to “ensure tennis sustainability” in the country.

In his New Year’s Day message, released on Wednesday night, Newton reflected on the challenges and successes of 2020, while pledging to “further grow the sport of tennis throughout The Bahamas” in 2021.

“In order for the association to further grow, it is necessary for us to incorporate as a non-profit organization,” Newton said.

“Incorporation documents are required by banks for corporate accounts and by sponsors to make donations. Failure to make this change will make it impossible for the association to conduct business.

“The Incorporation Committee worked on the association’s incorporation process with the assistance of Mr Dwayne Gibson and Mr Mickey Williams. A copy of the Articles of Incorporation will be sent via email to all BLTA members prior to the next AGM (annual general meeting), where we will vote on passing this vital step in the association’s development.

“To further aid the association as it seeks to ensure tennis sustainability, the board approved an increase in membership fees for 2021 as follows: adult membership — $35 ($10 increase); child membership — $15 ($5 increase); family membership — $50 (unchanged).

“The BLTA will continue to create opportunities for training in coaching and officiating for all who are interested. As more persons avail themselves of these opportunities provided by the association, we encourage individuals to in turn donate their talent, time and resources to build the sport of tennis.

“We each have a part to play.”

Newton noted the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on tennis, stating that “tennis activity was virtually halted as competitive sporting events across the country was prohibited”.

“As a result of the pandemic and limitations placed on hosting local and international tennis tournaments, the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association focused on building up the foundation of its four pillars: officiating, coaching, junior and senior development, in order to ensure tennis sustainability.”

However, he said the government recently gave the BLTA permission to host tournaments, which it is “excited to get…going in 2021 under the strict safety protocols”.

Newton took time to thank stakeholders and acknowledge “some of our dedicated members and loved ones” who passed away over the last year.

He said: “Despite all that transpired in 2020, we should remain encouraged, excited and hopeful as we enter 2021.

“My prayer for you this new year is that you be blessed with health, strength and continued success.”