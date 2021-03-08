One dead, five hospitalized in weekend shootings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man is dead and five other people were hospitalized following a series of shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend, police said.

According to reports, the first incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Key West Street when a man who was walking north was accosted by two men — one of whom produced a handgun and searched his pockets.

Police said the man was able to run from the assailants but was shot in the right hand while attempting to do so.

The suspects then escaped.

The man was taken to the hospital, where his condition was unknown up to press time.

In the second incident, police said shortly before 9pm officers responded to reports of a shooting on Second Street, south of Palm Avenue, and met five women in a burgundy Toyota Corolla — four of whom were suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north along Second Street when the occupants heard gunshots and realized moments later that they had been shot.

The women were transported to the hospital, where their conditions remain unknown.

Police also reported that a man was found dead shortly after 9pm on Lyon Road off Sutton Street.

According to reports, officers were directed to a residence in the area where they found the body of a man in a room with apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services were called and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.