BISX share index drops 5.13 percent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas International Stock Exchange (BISX) All Share Index for the three month period ending March 31 saw a year-to-date decrease of 5.13 percent.

BISX has released its All-Share Index and trading statistics with comparison to the same period of 2019.

The BISX All-Share Index, which excludes debt instruments such as preference shares and bonds from its calculations, measures only the collective share price movements among listed equity stocks.

“For the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,117.17, BISX reported. This represents a year to date decrease of 114.33 or 5.13 percent.

“By comparison for the three-month period ending March 29, 2019 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,119.29. That was a year to date increase of 9.88 or 0.47 per cent. The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities.”

BISX noted that as at March 31, 2020 the market was comprised of 19 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.52 billion. In addition, there were 7 preference shares with a market capitalization of $244 million and 11 bonds with a face value of $507 million.

It was also noted that trading volume for the three-month period January 2, 2020 to March 31, 2020 was 1,450,402 shares for a value of $7,859,910.56. By comparison, trading volume for the three-month period January 2, 2019 to March 29, 2019 was 2,272,970 shares for a value of $9,788,268.57.

“For the three-month period from January 2, 2020 to March 31, 2020, the average volume per trading day was 22,948 shares for a value of $124,226.24. By comparison, for the three-month period from January 2, 2019 to March 31, 2019, the average volume per trading day was 37,333 shares for a value of $160,205.75.”