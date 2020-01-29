BISX records 5.79 percent year-to-date increase in All-Share Index

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas International Stock Exchange (BISX) All-Share Index saw a year-to-date increase of 5.79 percent.

BISX yesterday released its All-Share Index and trading statistics for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019 with comparison to the same period of 2018.

The BISX All-Share Index, which excludes debt instruments such as preference shares and bonds from its calculations, measures only the collective share price movements among listed equity stocks.

The index read: “For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,231.60.

“This represents a year to date increase of 122.19 or 5.79 percent. By comparison for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2018 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,109.45.

“That increase was a year to date increase of 45.88 or 2.22 percent,” it continued.

“The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities. As at December 31, 2019 the market was comprised of 19 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.77 Billion.

“In addition, there were 7 preference shares with a market capitalization of $244 Million and 12 bonds with a face value of $507 Million.”

BISX also noted that trading volume for the twelve-month period January 2, 2019 to December 31, 2019 was 8,853,345 shares, for a value of $42,745,590.47.

Trading volume for the twelve-month period January 2, 2018 to December 31, 2018 was 8,519,711 shares, for a value of $41,832,862.36.

“Trading volume for the three-month period October 1 to December 31, 2019 was 2,919,089 shares for a value of $13,818,345.31,” the index read.

“By comparison, for the three-month period from October 1 to December 31, 2018 was 1,308,443 shares for a value of $6,352,247.50.

“For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, the average daily trading volume was 35,627 shares which resulted in an average daily trading value of $172,306.98.

The index stated: “By comparison for the twelve-month period December 31, 2018 the average daily trading volume was 34,150 shares for an average value of $167,596.14.

“During the three-month period from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, the average volume per trading day was 47,091 shares for a value of $222,165.15.

BISX added: “By comparison, for the three-month period from October 1, 2018 to December 29, 2018, the average volume per trading day was 21,097 shares for an average value of $103,981.84.