BIMS immersion program offers free scuba diving certification and marine science experience

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Cape Eleuthera Institute and Perry Institute for Marine Science will be hosting and supporting Black in Marine Science (BIMS) and The Nature Conservancy as they team up for the BIMS Immersion Program. A free SCUBA diving certification course and immersive experience in marine science. That increases ocean literacy and influences the next generation of scientific thought leaders by engaging local black students and black students from around the world.

Black In Marine Science is an international organization whose mission is to “celebrate Black marine scientists, spread environmental awareness, and inspire the next generation of scientific thought leaders.” This program is only of many BIMS offers to decrease barriers to entry in marine science, and will be partnering with TNC for the first time to offer this program to increase the representation of Black marine scientists on a global scale. The group will be meeting with blue economy stakeholders, including fishermen, marine specialists, and conservationists, to relate their new skills to current conservation efforts and workforce development opportunities. The BIMS and TNC team will also meet blue economy stakeholders at the annual Deep Creek Conch Festival, running from May 31 to June 6.

Founder and CEO of Black In Marine Science, Dr. Tiara Moore, will be leading these efforts in outreach and partnership building in The Bahamas. “We are so excited to bring our BIMS Immersion Program to the Bahamas and increase our reach to the global scale. The goal of this program is to provide our participants with an experience where they can truly see themselves as successful divers and marine scientists. I can’t wait to watch this next cohort of leaders make their splash in the marine science world!” – Dr. Tiara Moore, Founder, and CEO of BIMS.

About Black In Marine Science

Black in Marine Science (BIMS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit aimed to celebrate Black marine scientists, spread environmental awareness, and inspire the next generation of scientific thought leaders. BIMS members worldwide have exclusive access to paid opportunities, a members-only network, professional development, mental wellness, and networking events. Additionally, the organization runs a thriving BIMS TV Youtube channel, creates outreach opportunities and internships for aspiring scientists, and is developing a documentary highlighting nutrient pollution impacts on Black communities. Join the BIMS wave now! www.bims.org