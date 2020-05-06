Bimini Resorts World ready resume operations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Despite Bimini’s tourism industry ‘standstill’, the island’s Chamber of Commerce president expressed optimism that at least one major stakeholder was ready to resume operations once resorts are allowed to reopen.

Edward Reckley, Bimini chamber president, said: “From a business part of it everyone is affected given that Bimini is 100 per cent reliant on tourism. We do have the mail boats still coming in. From a business standpoint the only businesses really benefiting right now are the grocery shops. That is basically it.”

Reckley said: “Tourism is at a standstill. The resort is communicating that whenever there is an all clear they are ready to resume business. That’s the communication I have gotten; that as soon as things open up, with the right procedures in place they are going to start back up.

“That’s a good thing to know, that they are not saying next year sometime but are looking at returning to operation as soon as they are allowed to do so.”

Back in March, Resort’s World Bimini announced the temporary closure of the resort due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement which still appears on its website noted that a reopening date will be given when “there is clarity as to the appropriate time to welcome back our guests”.

“Along with the rest of the world, we continue to closely follow the Coronavirus situation both domestically and abroad,” the resort said.

“Our team is monitoring all advisories and guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Bahamas Ministry of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control. We can’t wait until this is all behind us and we can welcome you back to our Bimini paradise,” it stated.