Bimini MP encourages residents not to panic

Nearly 400 people tested on the island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said while the additional coronavirus cases in Bimini were “alarming and cause for us to take introspection”, she encouraged her constituents not to panic.

“As a community, we have lost two persons out of the five known cases to this virus, and we cannot afford to lose another,” said Parker-Edgecombe before the total number of cases on Bimini grew to eight.

“We are at a critical stage in our fight against this pandemic, and while the number of cases throughout the country has increased in recent days, panic is not an option for us.

“As a community, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure that our lives and loved ones are protected by following safety guidelines given by medical experts, while also adhering to law enforcement officers, all of whom continue to put their lives on the line for our well-being daily.

“I cannot overemphasize the importance of individuals engaging in social distancing at this crucial time; our community is not exempted from such.”

Kim Johnson-Rolle, the sister of Minister of Immigration Elsworth Johnson, was the first recorded case of the virus on the island and also the country’s first recorded virus-related death.

Two additional cases — a 63-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man — were confirmed on the island last week.

On Saturday, five females in Bimini, including two young girls, ages 11 and 15, tested positive for the virus.

None of the new patients had a recent travel history.

Each of them have been isolated at home.

The new cases brought the total number of cases in Bimini to eight.

Expanded testing began in Bimini last week.

Nearly 400 people have been tested in Bimini, according to Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands, who said yesterday that more residents could test positive for the virus.

Parker-Edgecombe also urged residents to remain indoors during the required periods, and ensure complete protection with the necessary gear when leaving to go outdoors.

She said the safety of the community cannot be left to medical officials alone, and “each and every one of us has to join in; lives are at stake”.

The MP also called on residents to be each other’s keeper in this time of crisis.

“We do it hand in hand, knowing that our neighborly love couples with God’s infinite wisdom and grace will help us overcome this ill,”

“God bless you and remain safe.”

There have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

To date, 22 people have recovered.

Eleven people have died.