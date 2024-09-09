Bimini airport upgrades underway, major overhaul on the horizon

NASSAU , BAHAMAS — A large turnout of Bimini residents attended a Town Hall Meeting on Friday to receive updates on the Bimini International Airport development, a multi-million-dollar project scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

The meeting also provided a platform for community consultation regarding land acquisitions required for the project.

Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer, emphasized the importance of community involvement in the Public-Private Partnership initiative.

“The construction of the new Bimini International Airport must reflect consistent and genuine consultation with the local community,” Romer said. “Residents and local stakeholders should be able to position themselves to take full advantage of existing and emerging entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Residents were briefed on the progress made by Bimini Airports Development Partners (BADP) and upcoming phases of the project. In August, a state-of-the-art Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) truck was delivered to Bimini, with a second vehicle expected soon. This equipment is part of efforts to support current air travel and attract new international and domestic carriers to the island.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new 20,000-square-foot terminal building is expected within the next 60 days. The terminal will include retail spaces, an outdoor courtyard for community events, and upgraded amenities such as air conditioning, reliable internet connectivity, and improved lighting in the existing terminal.

Dr. Romer noted that infrastructure upgrades, which began on May 24, 2024, under a $7 million civil works agreement with Knowles Construction Company, are also well underway.

Repairs to the perimeter security fencing have been completed, and 90% of the airside area around the runway has been cleared, with 35% graded to meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Upcoming work includes the installation of new runway and approach lighting, asphalt replacement on the apron, and an expansion to accommodate both general aviation and commercial aircraft.

“These incremental improvements reflect our national commitment to revitalizing our Family Islands through sustainable and resilient airport infrastructure,” Romer said. “By increasing stopover visitors, we can contribute meaningfully to the local economy.”

Also present at the meeting were Leon Lundy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister; Kingsley Smith, MP for West End and Bimini; Senator Randy Rolle; and Director of Investments Phylicia Woods-Hanna.

The officials underscored the government’s dedication to transparency and cooperation with the community, especially regarding the intended acquisition of land for public purposes, in accordance with The Acquisition of Land Act (Chapter 233). The land is earmarked for the expansion of the public airport and the construction of related facilities.

Officials believe the Bimini International Airport development is poised to transform the island’s connectivity, creating economic opportunities and supporting tourism growth.