BEYOND THE HEADLINES AUGUST 21 2020 PART 2 Beyond the HeadlinesAugust 21, 2020 at 9:25 pm Eyewitness News Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Please enable JavaScript Link Tags Always a headline ahead, Bahamas, Bahamas news, ewnews, ewnews.com, Eyewitness News, www.ewnews.com
4 comments
How can I get in touch with the doctor you had on tonight for that little package.
Can some body tell me .Why it seems like you do not get covid in the food store gas stations hardware stores and other private businesses construction and they be pack with people.But just about every government complex gets covid and they don’t have the traffic like these business.Can the ministry explain this to the public .But we stay getting lock down
Is it because they getting a lot of vat from them businesses you can’t get covid.A complete lock down means nothing can open nothing.If they don’t no the meaning of complete.
Thing that’s because of the vat you don’t catch covid . I never heard any body got covid in them places food stores and etc