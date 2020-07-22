Berry Islands gets first four cases, COVID-19 infections climb to 219

Twenty-five new cases confirmed today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19, among them are four cases in the Berry Islands.

The number of cases now stands at 219, as of today.

There have been 115 new infections since the country reopened its borders on July 1.

Among the new infections, there are also seven new cases in New Providence, 12 in Grand Bahama, and two in Bimini.

Health officials provided limited case details for some of the new cases.

Among New Providence cases, two women aged 39 and 49-years-old tested positive.

In Grand Bahama, four women, aged 11, 31, 43, 44-years-old, have tested positive, along with a 41-year-old man. The new Bimini cases are two women aged 30 and 34-years-old.