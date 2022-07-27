Realtors predict record-setting months ahead

Int’l investors purchase $6.3M Albany property

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two years since its launch, BE Luxury Real Estate (BELRE) agency has closed its largest sale to date — a $6.3M property near the luxury resort community, Albany.

The sale is a precursor for what the agency predicts will be a record-setting year.

BELRE is comprised of Shamon Campbell and Aaron Davis, associates of the established realty firm, H.G. Christie, the exclusive local affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

As buyers make travel plans to the Caribbean later this year, they will “scoop up” what’s left in the market, breaking records in the amount of properties sold and their price per square foot in certain areas.

Davis said: “Sellers who haven’t budged to the action yet are getting close to their breaking point and will join in the action soon. This should not only match the current demand, but the demand to come from buyers, who are able, but still undecided on the Caribbean.”

“If the world’s wealthiest continue to spend as we’ve seen in the past two to three years, prepare for a further 10-20% uptick in price on luxury properties and for overlooked, non-gated areas, like oceanfront Eastern Road and beachfront Southern Shores and Adelaide to trade significantly higher,” he added.

With that in mind, BELRE is focused on its newest exclusive listing, a waterfront property in Old Fort Bay with an $8.1M price tag. Securing a buyer for this signature property will solidify the team’s position as industry leaders in this market.

As for the recent sale, the 22-acre beachfront property is in close proximity to Albany’s marina with over 200 feet of shoreline. The undeveloped land is just minutes away from the prominent communities of Lyford Cay and Old Fort Bay.

“We’re humbled by our success in the first half of 2022. It is simply the result of our vision for local expertise and direct global relationships. Alongside our broker, H. G. Christie, we expect to continue to increase our marketing initiatives and provide an incomparable level of service to our clients,” Campbell said.

BELRE also has its sights on properties in Turks and Caicos, and the Latin Caribbean market. Campbell noted that while The Bahamas leads in buyer and traveler interest, the overall mission is to be a trusted resource for real estate and lifestyle in comparable markets across the Caribbean.