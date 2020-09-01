Beckles leaving BCCEC executive post

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) is now in search of a new chief executive, with Jeffrey Beckles confirming that he is set to leave the post in mid-September after nearly two years.

Beckles in an interview with Eyewitness News yesterday said although he plans to return to work in the private sector, the work of the Chamber “will continue”.

Beckles said he has given his commitment to the organization which represents the interests of private sector stakeholders to aid in the search, orientation and preparation for his successor

“The work of the Chamber will continue and I have made a commitment to continue as much as I can to work with the Chamber,” he said.

“I made a decision that will better secure my family in medium to long term. I believe this move is the right thing to do at the juncture. There is a lot of work to be done but the best investment any man can make is in developing his family.

“If I put my family first then my transition to national development can be stronger because my first priority is secured,” Beckles said.

He continued: “I believe the Chamber has done well to re-position itself as a key supporter of the small business economy since I have been there.

“No one anticipated Dorian or COVID-19 but these are some of the tests that we have to deal with. The private sector has a tremendous role to play in contributing to the overall success of the Bahamian economy and we must properly position the private sector to help take the economy to the next level.”