Beckles: Businesses should assess continuity plans in the wake of Coronavirus threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Confederation (BCCEC) is urging local businesses to adhere strictly to the Ministry of Health’s protocols and assess their business continuity plans in light of the threat of Coronavirus.

Jeffrey Beckles, BCCEC chief executive, said: “We have advised business to strictly adhere to the preventative measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

“The best offense is a good defense. We always want their employees to take special care in their home environment.”

Beckles added: “We also want businesses to look at their continuity plans to ensure that their portfolio includes business interruption insurance. We know that a lot of companies don’t pay attention to that but it is critical and ensure that their health insurance are up to date.”

Beckles noted the fall-out would be significant if the virus spread locally.

“If we do have an actual case here, the fall-out is obviously going to be significant when you think about tourism and an overall slow down in business and productivity,” he said.

“We are encouraging businesses to look at how mobile can their employees be, who can work from home or remotely they don’t have to come into the office and reduce the potential spread of the virus.

He added: “The biggest thing is compliance with the established protocols. We also urge businesses to pay attention to credible, professional news sources about this issue.”