Beaches and parks closed for holiday weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the closure of beaches and parks in New Providence, Paradise Island and Grand Bahama over the Independence holiday weekend.

The closure will take effect at 10pm on Thursday, until 5am on July 13.

Addressing Parliament, Minnis underscored the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in the United States, particularly Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Minnis said: “We are quite aware of the surge of the COVID-19 virus that’s occurring in the United States, particularly Florida, Texas, Arizona, which I will speak to later, and we are also aware of what may have contributed to some of the surge.

He said: “Taking these matters into consideration, so as to avoid such activities within The Bahamas and possibility of introduction and subsequently spread, the beaches and parks of New Providence, Paradise Island and the surrounding cays and Grand Bahama will close on the 9th of July at 10pm until the 13th of July 5am on Monday.”