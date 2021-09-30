‘BE HONEST’: COP tells new recruits Bahamians expect an organization with ‘credible officers’

Nearly 100 recruits join the RBPF

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) welcomed 98 new recruits into its training program to become officers, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday called on the men and women to be “honest [and] always speak the truth”.

He said the Bahamian people “demand of us a police force with credible officers”.

“One thing we do not believe in is cheating; always be honest in all of your doings,” Rolle said during the oath-taking ceremony.

“Always speak the truth.

“The Bahamian people demand of us a police force with credible officers.

“When you misbehave, it brings disrepute to all of us.

“You hear a lot of times people criticize the commissioner; well, they criticize the commissioner because you are my agents.

“You represent me and when you misbehave, it comes back to us because they expect us to keep you accountable to them.”

Rolle encouraged the recruits to learn the laws in order to enforce them properly.

“You take your oath; your oath is of allegiance and you must understand that your entire time now belongs to the people of The Bahamas,” he said.

“When you do that, that’s why you take an oath. You are held to a higher standard.

“That’s why the public chastises us — because you take an oath and you have to abide by that oath.

“When you deviate from the oath, that’s why we have to take disciplinary action against you.

“We don’t want to have to take disciplinary action. We want you to do well.”

He said there will be tough days ahead, but officers must maintain a positive outlook.

The recruits complete a quarantine period before beginning their training to create a “sterile zone” at the police force’s Training College on Thompson Boulevard.

“The coronavirus is still a very dangerous and deadly virus and we have to make every effort and take every precaution to take good care of you,” the commissioner said.