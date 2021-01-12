BCCEC to release digital economy position statement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) is aiming to drive entrepreneurship in the digital economy and encourage innovative forms of foreign direct investment, having developed a position statement for the digital economy.

The position statement to be released today was developed to be the framework by which the organization will support regulatory environments that balance private sector growth with the public interest. It was developed by the Digital Transformation Committee at the BCCEC.

According to BCCEC Chairperson Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, the impact of Hurricane Dorian and the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted business operations and been devastating to the private sector.

The digital transformation committee was established in January 2020, it has been actively engaged in providing feedback on national digital bills that will shape the digital landscape in The Bahamas, including the national digital policy bill and the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Bill, 2020. It has also conducted webinars about digital transformation, cybersecurity and digital payment platforms.

“Digital is an increasingly important part of the narrative in the private and public sector. The diversity of the committee – entrepreneurs, telecommunications, consulting, IT and financial services – creates unique insights not only of the digital needs of the private sector but also issues related to digital inclusion and the provision of digital services,” said Royann Dean, chairperson of the Digital Transformation Committee.

“We want to help business owners realize the need for digital transformation and innovation, and work with policymakers to create an environment that enables businesses to realize opportunities for growth in the digital economy.”