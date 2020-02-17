BCCEC launches committee to support private sector digital transformation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) recently launched the organization’s first ever Digital Transformation Committee, the private sector representative said in a recent statement.

The BCCEC noted that in keeping with its mandate to be an advocate for the private sector, the committee will work in tandem with the national Transformation and Digitization committee to ensure that private sector concerns are addressed in the development of national digital policies.

The timing of the committee’s launch coincides with a burst of digital currency launches, including the Sand Dollar from the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

The Central Bank introduced a digital version of the Bahamian dollar last month, with a pilot phase in the Exumas that will extend to the Abacos during the first quarter of this year.

“The global business environment will continue to be disrupted by technology,” said Royann Dean, chairperson of the Digital Transformation committee.

“The BCCEC’s Digital Transformation committee will serve our membership and business owners in general by providing practical awareness about the importance of having a digital strategy.

“It is a critical time for the private sector in The Bahamas with the increasing costs of doing business and growing competitiveness.”

Dean added: “Our job is to engage the business community in a meaningful way to support sustainable growth in the digital age.”