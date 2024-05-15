BCCEC announces the appointment of Dr Leo Rolle as Chief Executive Officer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Board of Directors has annoucned the appointment of Dr. Leo V. Rolle as its new Chief Executive Officer. According to a statement by the BCCEC, Dr Rolle has a diverse background and a passion for the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) development, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization. Dr. Rolle began his career in the banking industry at Scotiabank Bahamas Limited, before expanding his expertise with impactful roles in insurance, education, and MSME development. His educational background includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, an MBA and a PhD. in Finance in addition to designations in areas including Life Insurance, Medical Billing & Coding, Regulatory Compliance, LIMRA and LOMA International. Building on the established credentials of the BCCEC, as CEO Dr. Rolle plans to nurture an environment at the BCCEC that fosters innovation and creates opportunities for businesses in The Bahamas with a particular focus on empowering SMEs through development, training, advocacy. He also intends to expand the BCCEC’s collaboration with local and international partners. “Collaboration will be the lifeblood of our organization and imperative for real change,” said Rolle. “I am excited about the prospect of mutually beneficial arrangements with stakeholders, partners, and the communities we serve.” According to Timothy Ingraham, Chairman of the BCCEC Board of Directors, Dr. Rolle’s vision is closely aligned with the organization’s mission to advocate for and support the growth of the country’s private sector. “The board of directors believes that Dr. Rolle’s leadership qualities and passion for private sector development make him the ideal choice to lead the BCCEC to a prosperous future,” said Ingraham. “We are confident that he will be an outstanding advocate for our members and the business community at large.”