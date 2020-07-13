BCA pushes for 1,000 intl. certifications by year-end

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) is on a thrust to ‘clean up’ the image of Bahamian construction as its eyes 1,000 international certifications by year’s end.

Michael Pratt, the BCA president told Eyewitness News that the industry association was pushing for international certification from The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

“This is an international certification from the NCCER,” said Pratt.

“We are trying to get 1,000 certifications by the end of the year. We want to get our workforce internationally certified so people can’t come here and say we don’t have the certifications.

He continued: “We have to certify our workers. This is the thrust we are on right now. We have skilled guys out there but they just don’t have the certifications. If they can get on these accelerated courses we are doing it would be great. Our industry has changed.

“The world has changed. We have to get technologically savvy. We have to move forward, equip ourselves and certify our workers.”

Pratt acknowledged that there is a shortage of skilled labour within the construction industry.

“We do have a skills gap in the construction industry,” he said.

“There is a shortage of skilled labour. We have a lot of developers who for a number of years have been bringing in foreign labour. You basically have to speak Spanish to get on some of these jobs. We have to certify our work force. That is what we are pushing for.”