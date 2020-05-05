BCA partners with OSHA Training online

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamian Contractors’ Association in association with Safety Solutions Plus and Impact U training is pleased to announce a partnership to provide OSHA Training online. OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

As the Bahamas moves towards re-opening its economy, the BCA will spearhead OSHA training for returning employees. Initial courses to be offered are:

COVID-19 and Workplace Preparedness Personal Protective Equipment Slips trips and falls Basic Workplace Safety Orientation Job Hazard Analysis Accident Investigation and Reporting

We will offer the first courses online using the popular web conferencing software – Zoom.

Employers can also arrange for private Zoom trainings for their employees or have them join with the general registration.

The first live Zoom trainings will begin Monday May 11 and 12 and will be a 2 hour COVID-19 and Workplace Preparedness at the completion of the course all participants meeting the required assessment goals will be awarded a certificate.

For further information contact us by email at bca@bahamiancontractors.org or by telephone 242 356-8850.