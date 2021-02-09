BBSQ signs MOU with Underwriters Laboratories

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality (BBSQ) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety certification company based in Northwood, Illinois, during a commemorative virtual signing ceremony on Friday, February 5, 2021.

In attendance were Aaron Rice, chairman of the Standards Council; and UL representatives Phil Piqueira, vice president of Global Standards, Maria Iafano, International Standards manager, and Diana Rico, International Standards specialist.

BBSQ Director Dr Renae Ferguson-Bufford said the signing of the MOU represented a partnership that will be beneficial to the agency.

“We believe it to be a relationship that will contribute much to the quality development of the bureau and the work we do for the advancement and safety of our people and country,” she said.

She also said the agreement represents a “good” day for The Bahamas, with a “happy” culmination after many months of intensive dialogue and exchanges with UL, which conducts safety and quality tests on a broad range of products.

“It is focused on strengthening the country’s acceptance, standing and respect in the multilateral trading system, which demands the use of international standards, securing the UL’s confidence and thereby, their partnership,” Ferguson-Bufford said.

“We anticipate our collaboration will assist the BBSQ to build capacity and advance our national quality infrastructure.”

Piqueira said: “First and foremost, I appreciate the opportunity to be in this forum and to be able to sign this agreement with BBSQ. As you are well aware, UL is an old company — been around well over 127 years. Our mission is to make the world a safer place, so we are really hopeful that this agreement will allow us to have a much closer collaborative relationship with BBSQ.

“This MOU, in our estimation and in my view, will support the regional collaboration with CROSQ (CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality) and we are very pleased to enter MOUs with each of the member countries to help facilitate the region’s strategic aspirations for what I would call a more regional approach to standards.

“We’re hopeful and we believe that this agreement will also establish the particular needs that you have in the BBSQ.”

The BBSQ was established as a corporate body within the Ministry of Labour. Its mandate is to maintain standards for all goods, services, practices and processes to protect the health and safety of all Bahamians, to protect the environment and to safeguard and enhance the economy of The Bahamas. The BBSQ works closely with the government, industries and businesses to enhance the quality of products and services available to the Bahamian people.

CROSQ is a regional inter-governmental organization established in February 2002 to facilitate the development of regional standards, promote the harmonization of metrology systems and support the sustainable production and trade of goods and services in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).