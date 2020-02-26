BB Global Fund now listed on BISX

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) yesterday announced that BB Global Fund Ltd successfully completed the mutual fund listing process.

BB Global Fund Ltd. has now been added to the roster of funds listed on the Exchange.

The mutual fund is open-ended with subscriptions and redemptions carried out by the Fund’s Administrator.

The Fund is incorporated as an International Business Company under the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and is licensed under the Investment Funds Act, 2003.

Speaking on the Listing, Ivan Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited stated: “We continue from a very successful year sponsoring close to thirty funds, with our first listing for 2020.

“This time by sponsoring BB Global Fund Ltd, a fund with UCAP Bahamas Limited as Investment Manager and with the objective of seeking long term capital appreciation.”

“This continues the importance managers are giving to listing their investment vehicles. UCAP Bahamas Limited, is a great example of such a manager.”

Hopper said: “As the largest Fund Administrator by number of funds in The Bahamas, and the largest sponsor of listed funds with over 45 percent of funds listed on BISX; listing with BISX has become a key component of our offering and a key enhancer in our ability to attract funds to The Bahamas.”

The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited served as the BISX Sponsor Member that brought the Fund to the Exchange.

The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited has been appointed to serve as the Administrator of the Fund.

BISX Chief Executive Officer, Keith Davies said: “Our goal for the Exchange is the continued growth of our Mutual Fund facility.

“This goal along with Winterbotham’s desire to offer value added services to clients is what allows BISX’s Mutual Fund facility to expand. It is our pleasure to review, approve and list the mutual funds brought to us by Winterbotham and our other Sponsor Members.

“We encourage them to continue meeting their clients’ needs with value additive services such as fund listings on BISX.”