Barbers and beauticians urge government, “Give us another look”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Barbers and beauticians are urging the government to “give us another look”, as such businesses are among several prohibited from reopening next week.

Anton Minnis, vice-president of the Bahamian Cosmetologists and Barbers Association, told Eyewitness News that it is a “rough time” for the industry.

“This is a really rough time for the industry,” he said.

“I passed an establishment yesterday and they were closed down and taking out equipment which says to me we are suffering causalities as a result of this closure.

“We know that it is deemed necessary in terms of helping to reduce the spread of the virus but research has also shown that the beauty industry does not pose as high a risk as reported. In progressive countries our sector was one of the the first top reopen,” said Minnis.

“We would appreciate if the office of the prime minister or competent authority would give us another look. The small business person is really under duress right now. We are at the mercy of the government.”

He continued: “We don’t want to be totally dependent on them. Many of the persons in this industry are not just business people, they are a business, which means wherever they go they can generate funds.

“The inability to facilitate their clients is taking a major toll on their finances. You can talk savings all you want but with the high cost of living in this country it is really difficult to have any substantial savings. We are asking them to seriously take another look at the industry. Many have done all they could to follow the protocols that we have also helped to establish.”