Bannister says BPL bond has ‘positive momentum’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The ‘positive momentum’ for Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) Rate Reduction Bond prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic ‘has not dissipated’, according to Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

Bannister said the utility must now wait for a more ‘favourable window’ to put the bond to market.

He suggested there was ​in​ ​an ​active investor appetite for the bond offering noting​ that it was a strong step towards assisting BPL in ‘righting the ship’.

“For the past year BPL and its advisers have worked to complete this transaction with much assistance from the government of The Bahamas and the Ministry of Finance in particular,” Bannister said.