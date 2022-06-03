BAMSI’s North Andros campus to be ready for fall semester

New dorm will be ready for incoming BAMSI students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) is looking forward to re-opening its North Andros campus to students for the Fall 2022 semester.

BAMSI President, Senator Dr Erecia Hepburn said this will be the first time that students will be on campus in almost three years.

With the support of Cabinet and Minister of Public Works and Transport Alfred Sears, who has committed to supporting the Institute in the completion of its North Andros campus facilities, she said BAMSI’s executive team is hopeful the return to face-to-face learning will also mean the completion of construction and infrastructure work on campus.

To keep the focus on the finalization of the work needed, Dr. Hepburn said that she, along with Executive Chairman of BAMSI Senator Tyrel Young, has been in regular talks with representatives from MOW, including Senior Architect Ian Bullard, to establish a timeline for the necessary work to be carried out. Also in attendance at the meetings were Chief Architect Timothy Johnson and Assistant Architect Wayne Russell.

To help expedite the process, Hepburn said she has requested weekly meetings with ministry officials. She noted that work still needs to be done to the cluster of classrooms, cafeteria, administrative building, and the residence hall to get them ready for students, faculty, and staff. These buildings also need the utilities put in.

“All hands on deck will be required for us to return to a ready campus. We need to ensure that we are able to open up face-to-face as safely, quickly, and efficiently as possible,” Hepburn said.