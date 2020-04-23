BAMSI donates produce to first responders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) has donated freshly harvested produce to first responders in North Andros.

“This donation not only speaks to Institute’s commitment to cultivating the next generation of farmers, fishers, agripreneurs and scientists, but also to cultivating a spirit of giving in our students and staff,” said Dr Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, Executive Director of BAMSI.

In a statement, BAMSI noted healthcare officials and law enforcement officers throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas have been challenged with unprecedented workloads as they work to contain COVID-19 and minimize its effects on Bahamians.

“The donation was the result of hard work and skill of the BAMSI students who grew these and other produce, on the student farm plot as part of their Farm Skills course,” the statement read.

“The Farm Skills course is designed to give students hands-on experience in the areas of farming, aquaponics and marine science. The theoretical aspect is covered in a traditional classroom, while students rotate onto the farm, the marine environs and the aquaponics facility allowing them to practice what they have learnt.”

Deandra Deveaux, a lecturer in plant and soil sciences, said the institution hoped the donation will encourage and support the nutritional intake of those who remain on the front line during these challenging times.

Deveaux and fellow farm skills team member, lecturer Said Ponda, have continued with the upkeep of the student plot since the college implemented remote classes due to COVID-19.

“The student farm plot not only provides produce for the college cafeteria but it is also the site for hands on learning and training in the art of farming including seed bed and land preparation, crop science and production, plant pathology, farm machinery and even post-harvest practices,” the statement added.