Baker’s Bay confirms two workers tested positive for COVID-19

Health officials have yet to confirm a COVID-19 case in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club tonight responded to the positive COVID-19 tests of two of their workers engaged in reconstruction work at the property that was significantly damaged by Hurricane Dorian last year.

As of today, health officials have not confirmed any COVID-19 case in Abaco.

According to the latest release, there have been 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 81 in Grand Bahama, 17 in Bimini, four in the Berry Islands, two in Cat Island and one confirmed case in Cat Cay.

In a statement, Baker’s Bay said one of the cases is an employee of Bahamian subcontractor firm FES, who was working on the property.

The worker is a resident of Abaco with a history of travel between Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Baker’s Bay furthered one of its employees of Global Workforce, the Mexican national construction team, tested positive for the virus on July 21.

The worker tested negative for COVID-19 before arriving on the island and had been on the island for 20 days, according to the statement.

The worker arrived at Baker’s Bay on July 2, and is currently hospitalized and receiving care.

Following the positive tests, Baker’s Bay said it was in the process of sanitizing its surrounding areas to ensure the safety of its remaining employees and the Abaco community.

“Baker’s Bay has already commenced a robust COVID-19 response, including but not limited to masking, physical distancing, a COVID-19 oriented cleaning protocol, contact tracing, self- quarantining, and testing, all of which are being guided by The Bahamas Ministry of Health protocols and professionals, as well as private medical professionals in The Bahamas,” the statement read.

“The company has and will continue to place the necessary resources, expertise, and prudent judgement in the care, safety, and overall well-being of the Bahamian people and all employees.”