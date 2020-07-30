Baker’s Bay confirms eight more COVID-19 cases among workforce

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An additional eight coronavirus cases have been confirmed among employees engaged in reconstruction work at Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club, Eyewitness News can confirm.

In a statement to its staff, Baker’s Bay said it was informed on Tuesday of an additional eight positive coronavirus cases among its Global Workforce employees.

It said the infected employees were in isolation and quarantined at Baker’s Bay.

“Again, please note that we have had a COVID-19 contingency plan in place and have already commenced a robust COVID-19 response, including but not limited to masking, physical distancing, a COVID-19 appropriate cleaning protocol, contact tracing, self-quarantines, and testing — all of which are being guided by The Bahamas Ministry of Health protocols and professionals, as well as private medical professionals in The Bahamas,” read the statement.

Baker’s Bay attached emergency orders concerning the 14-day quarantine requirement for all visitors, including private planes and vessels to The Bahamas.

It said it will continue to update its staff on measures undertaken to contain the situation and prevent future outbreaks.

“We urge all employees and Baker’s Bay/Starfish affiliates to adhere to government-stipulated COVID-19 mandates and to practice appropriate safety measures,” read the statement.

“Discovery Land Company has always placed a premium on the highest level of safety for our employees and our members at Bakers Bay and we will continue to do so,” it continued, noting there was a tropical storm in the Atlantic headed toward The Bahamas.

“We will keep you abreast of any further relevant developments.”

Last Thursday, Baker’s Bay acknowledged the positive COVID-19 tests of two of their workers engaged in reconstruction work at the property.

It said one of the cases was an employee of Bahamian subcontractor firm FES, who was working on the property.

The worker is a resident of Abaco with a history of travel between Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Baker’s Bay also said one of its employees of Global Workforce, the Mexican national construction team, tested positive for the virus on July 21.

The worker tested negative for COVID-19 before arriving on the island and had been on the island for 20 days, according to a statement last week.

The worker arrived at Baker’s Bay on July 2, and was hospitalized at last report.

Following the positive tests, Baker’s Bay said it was in the process of sanitizing its surrounding areas to ensure the safety of its remaining employees and the Abaco community.