Bains Town MP expects new seven-day lockdown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bains and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson said he expects after Tropical Storm Laura passes, depending on its impact, a “new seven-day complete lockdown will be imposed”.

In a Facebook post, the reappointed parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism said: “I wish to encourage members of the general public to use this time given to prepare yourself and family.

“Get the much-needed groceries and medical supplies as necessary.

“A pending storm is headed for the Bahamas and is expected to make landfall by Sunday/Monday.

“It is my expectation that after the storm passes depending on its impact, a new 7 day complete lockdown will be imposed.”

Robinson said the nation remains at war with COVID-19 and must remain cautious and follow the medical health protocols.

“We are all in this fight together,” he said.

“I wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our frontline staff.

“No amount of words or money can ever compensate you for your efforts and dedication to your work.

“Our nation is forever indebted to you; you are our COVID-19 superheroes and each of you deserve a medal of honor for your bravery and service. Ubuntu, I am because we are”.

A tropical storm watch and alert remains in effect for the southeastern and central Bahamas respectively, as Tropical Storm Laura shifts west in the Atlantic.

On the forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to now move near or over the northern Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday, according to National Hurricane Center.