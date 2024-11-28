Bain demands high ranking politician to be revealed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Leader of the Coalition of Independents, Lincoln Bain, has called on Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe to clarify whether either is the high-ranking politician allegedly implicated in a recent U.S. federal indictment involving 13 individuals, including Bahamians, on drug trafficking charges.

Bain has also demanded the immediate resignation of Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander and Minister Munroe.

Bain explained that the country needs strong leadership insisting that its reputation is at stake