BAIC thanks Family Island farmers for contribution to Produce Exchange

NASSAU,BAHAMAS — Bahamas Agricultural and industrial Corporation (BAIC) Chairman Bishop Gregory Collie commended farmers from throughout The Bahamas, and especially those in North Andros, for heeding the call of the government to produce more high-quality farm products that are being shipped to the Produce Exchange on New Providence for sale to Bahamian consumers.

The chairman announced that since 2017, BAIC’s payment to farmers has increased from over $250,000 to almost $800,000 in 2020. He said the BAIC is playing an active role in making food security and sovereignty a reality in our country.

“BAIC is also pleased to bring fresh vegetables and fruits from the farm to your tables and we look forward to making this happen in New Providence community and throughout the islands of The Bahamas,” Collie said.

It has been one year since the Produce Exchange was moved from Potter’s Cay Dock to the Soldier Road Industrial Park. The BAIC said that since moving, sales have increased significantly and patrons said the shopping experience improved drastically along with an improvement in aesthetics.

The BAIC also claimed that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been “increased traffic into the Produce Exchange as Bahamians are realizing the importance of eating fresh.”