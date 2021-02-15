Bahamians busted with 2,000 pounds of marijuana in Cuban waters

HAVANA, CUBA — Cuban authorities discovered approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana on a speedboat with three purported Bahamians onboard in waters off the eastern coast of the country.

The drugs have a street value of approximately $2 million.

According to Cuban publication El Nuevo Diario, the intercepted vessel was attempting to pass between Cuba and Hispaniola, and then onto The Bahamas.

It said the drugs were destined for the United States.

According to the publication, this was the second seizure from a speedboat in that area in recent months.

Last October, Cuban authorities seized more than 740 pounds of marijuana from a speedboat with two Bahamians and a Jamaican onboard.

According to state media, the captured vessel had departed from Jamaica.