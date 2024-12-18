BAHAMASAIR UPDATE: ‘All afternoon flights cancelled’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The national flag carrier has confirmed that all afternoon flights have been cancelled due to ongoing industrial unrest.

“We regret to inform you that all afternoon flights scheduled for December 18, 2024, have been canceled due to ongoing industrial action by Airport Airline & Allied Workers Union. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely empathize with the disruption to your travel plans,” the company said.

“Our team is working diligently to assist all aIected passengers and provide updates as soon as possible.”

Bahamasair has advised customers “For further information or assistance with rebooking, please contact our customer service team at (242) 702-4140 or reservations@bahamasair.com “