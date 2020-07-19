Bahamasair to operate daily Florida relief flight until Wednesday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair will operate a daily relief flight into the United States for Bahamians, residents, and valid work permit holders who wish to return home.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis today announced the immediate suspension of Bahamasair flights into the U.S., and the closure of the country’s borders to all incoming international commercial flights, except from Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union, as of Wednesday.

The relief flight service will run daily over the next three days.

According to a statement, travelers with Bahamasair tickets from any other Florida destination will be accommodated on the relief flights without penalty.

All returning Bahamians, residents and visitors by air or sea from overseas will require a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result from an accredited lab.