Bahamasair to operate daily Florida relief flight until Wednesday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair will operate a daily relief flight into the United States for Bahamians, residents, and valid work permit holders who wish to return home.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis today announced the immediate suspension of Bahamasair flights into the U.S., and the closure of the country’s borders to all incoming international commercial flights, except from Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union, as of Wednesday.
The relief flight service will run daily over the next three days.
According to a statement, travelers with Bahamasair tickets from any other Florida destination will be accommodated on the relief flights without penalty.
All returning Bahamians, residents and visitors by air or sea from overseas will require a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result from an accredited lab.
These tests must be taken no later than 10 days before the date of travel.
During his national address today, Minnis said: “Bahamians and residents returning to the country who are not in possession of a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result from an accredited lab will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return, via the Hubbcat Monitoring App.
“For travelers who do not agree to Hubbcat monitoring or whose premises are not approved by the Ministry of Health for quarantine, they must quarantine at a Government-identified facility at their own expense.”
He added: “We are aware that the cessation of international commercial flights may affect students returning to or commencing college or university studies overseas.
“We intend to address this matter in a subsequent communication by government officials.”