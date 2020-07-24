Bahamasair suspends weekend flights

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair announced today it has suspended all scheduled flights for Saturday and Sunday during the nationwide “lockdown” beginning at 10pm tonight.
In a statement, Managing Director Tracy Cooper said regularly scheduled domestic flights, with the exception of Grand Bahama, are expected to resume on Monday, July 27.
“Customers are reminded that tickets can still be used for future travel and change fees will be waived through May 31, 2021.”
He added: “Health and Safety are, and always will be, paramount at Bahamasair. We remain committed to adhering to the best local and international aviation and medical standards, and we thank the traveling public for making us the airline of choice as we connect the Islands of the Bahamas.”