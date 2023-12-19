Bahamasair officially dedicates its newest aircraft

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The national flag carrier, Bahamasair, officially dedicated its newest aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, during a blessing and dedication ceremony hosted at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) Tuesday morning.

Pastor Terrance Forbes officiated the dedication ceremony. The new aircraft is the fourth 700 series plane added to Bahamasair’s fleet; with a capacity of 138 seats.

Bahamasair’s Managing Director Tracey Cooper says this is the initial start of the airline company’s acquisition of new aircraft; he says the company aims to add one new plane to its fleet annually.